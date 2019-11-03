BB&T Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 96.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,291 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 28.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,241,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 38.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,545,000 after purchasing an additional 774,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $5,691,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,973,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35. Insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $256.48 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.21.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

