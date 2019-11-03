BB&T Securities LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,964 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VF during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in VF during the third quarter valued at about $4,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in VF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after buying an additional 69,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in VF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

In other news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,707 shares of company stock worth $5,422,330. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $87.37. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

