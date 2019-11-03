BB&T Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,097,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,986,000 after purchasing an additional 599,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,522,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $422,191,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $70.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,511 shares of company stock worth $6,997,557 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

