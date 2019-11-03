BB&T Securities LLC Sells 939 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,133,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 628,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $139.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

