BCE (TSE:BCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of C$5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$62.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.56. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.60 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion and a PE ratio of 19.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.10.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

