Beam Price Tops $0.62 (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00006667 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $35.27 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00218229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.01431300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028746 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00117292 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 42,719,040 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

