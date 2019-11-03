Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.31.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.69. 549,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,136. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.18. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.25 and a 200 day moving average of $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,762,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,290,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 108.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700,721 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 971,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,927,000 after acquiring an additional 42,970 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 490.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 538,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 447,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

