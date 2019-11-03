Berenberg Bank Lowers Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 2,185

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to GBX 2,185 ($28.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s current price.

SN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target (down previously from GBX 1,830 ($23.91)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,642.50 ($21.46).

SN stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,664 ($21.74). The company had a trading volume of 2,905,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,365 ($17.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,843.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,758.69. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88.

In related news, insider Virginia Bottomley purchased 201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

