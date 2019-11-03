Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.79.

Shares of AIR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.79. 120,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,998. AAR has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. AAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the second quarter worth about $405,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in AAR by 40.0% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 28,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in AAR by 11.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in AAR by 128.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AAR by 29.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

