Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 1,236 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 0.7% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,865 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,084,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,703,000 after acquiring an additional 548,699 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,231,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,611,000 after acquiring an additional 47,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,842,000 after acquiring an additional 596,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $64.43 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Barclays cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.66.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

