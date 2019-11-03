Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.6% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

