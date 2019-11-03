BetterBetting (BETR) Market Capitalization Tops $197,418.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $197,418.00 and $404.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 168.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00217749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.01405756 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00119650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,152,367 tokens. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

