BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondAirInc . from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BeyondAirInc . stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822. The company has a market cap of $46.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58. BeyondAirInc . has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

