B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives $25.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

In related news, Director Deann L. Brunts bought 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 159,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 10.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 61.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 105.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 73,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

