B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its price target decreased by Buckingham Research from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,115. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

In other news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 159,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 73,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.