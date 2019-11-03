BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 82.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 197,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 6.9% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 129,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $279.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.