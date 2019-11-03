BidaskClub Downgrades BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 1,502,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,618. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.41.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. BGC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in BGC Partners by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 535,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

