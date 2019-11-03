BidaskClub Downgrades Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) to Buy

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price target on Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of CASH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. 158,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,791. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $448,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

