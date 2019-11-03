BidaskClub Lowers BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioScrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioScrip from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ:BIOS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. 940,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,843. BioScrip has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BioScrip by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 417,806 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in BioScrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Venor Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BioScrip by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 12,333,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioScrip by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioScrip by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

