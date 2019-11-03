BidaskClub Upgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Buy

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FSBW has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FSBW stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. 21,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,607. The company has a market capitalization of $256.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 199.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.