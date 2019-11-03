BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.83.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $210.39. The stock had a trading volume of 133,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,773. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $132.75 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.23.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,189.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 20.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 5.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the third quarter valued at $454,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 10.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

