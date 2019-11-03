BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) vs. Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Head to Head Comparison

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) and Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

BIO-TECHNE pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Neon Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. BIO-TECHNE pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIO-TECHNE and Neon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-TECHNE $714.01 million 11.16 $96.07 million $3.80 55.37 Neon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$76.93 million ($5.54) -0.35

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Neon Therapeutics. Neon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BIO-TECHNE and Neon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-TECHNE 0 2 4 0 2.67 Neon Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus target price of $206.80, suggesting a potential downside of 1.71%. Neon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 691.67%. Given Neon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neon Therapeutics is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-TECHNE and Neon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-TECHNE 12.68% 13.36% 8.14% Neon Therapeutics N/A -91.71% -79.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Neon Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, such as cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment offers Biologics tools for researchers to interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Western blot, an assay for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment provides blood chemistry and gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. Bio-Techne Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Micropoint Bioscience. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. It has strategic partnership with NanoString Technologies. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

