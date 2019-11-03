BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BDSI. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,438. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $517.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.39. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.12.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 31,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $164,079.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,364 shares of company stock worth $1,812,919. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 17.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 135,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

