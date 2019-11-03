BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioTime in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

BioTime has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioTime during the second quarter worth $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioTime in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BioTime by 30.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioTime by 80.0% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of BioTime in the second quarter valued at about $85,000.

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

