Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.40 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and $2.40 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $288.98 or 0.03138279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bitso, Negocie Coins and Korbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,208.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00583622 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018660 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000143 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000482 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,093,788 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Coinrail, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, Gatecoin, Poloniex, HitBTC, BTC Trade UA, BitMarket, Braziliex, Kucoin, FCoin, C2CX, Iquant, Cryptomate, QuadrigaCX, BiteBTC, Coinsquare, Huobi, bitFlyer, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, cfinex, Allcoin, Coinfloor, Bitso, Vebitcoin, TOPBTC, xBTCe, ACX, GOPAX, Coindeal, OKCoin International, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Liquid, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, Instant Bitex, ABCC, Gate.io, Coinroom, HBUS, Bittylicious, Bisq, CoinEgg, CPDAX, Trade By Trade, Exrates, Coinsuper, COSS, DragonEX, BitForex, Crex24, Korbit, Independent Reserve, EXX, Buda, DSX, Coinnest, MBAex, CoinEx, B2BX, Koinim, Bitbns, Negocie Coins, Coinbe, WazirX, OKEx, Graviex, CEX.IO, QBTC, CoinBene, Bibox, YoBit, SouthXchange, Koineks, Livecoin, Bitfinex, Bitsane, Liqui, Kuna, Tidex, Bit2C, Bittrex, Bithumb, Binance, Coinhub, BTC Markets, Mercado Bitcoin, OTCBTC, IDCM, Bitbank, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, Indodax, Cryptohub, Zebpay, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, WEX, ChaoEX, BigONE, Cryptopia, Coinbase Pro, Koinex, Zaif, UEX, Coinone, Bitinka, CoinExchange, BTCC, Kraken, BtcTrade.im, Fatbtc, RightBTC, Bit-Z, BitBay, Exmo, Bitstamp, Stocks.Exchange, Bleutrade and CoinTiger. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

