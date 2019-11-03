bitUSD (BITUSD) One Day Volume Tops $29.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. bitUSD has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $29.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitUSD has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00009176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00218287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.01404469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029010 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00119304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,016,440 tokens. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

