BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post $291.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.67 million and the highest is $294.46 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $280.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BJRI. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $830.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $67.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Greg Trojan purchased 14,400 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $474,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle purchased 3,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Comerica Bank grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

