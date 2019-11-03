BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJRI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg Trojan purchased 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

BJRI traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. 261,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $810.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

