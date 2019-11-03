BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BCMXY traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 114. BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

About BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

