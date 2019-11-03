Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.79

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.79 and last traded at $64.24, with a volume of 7886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKI. Compass Point set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 target price on shares of Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 500,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,567,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 71,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

