Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of BKCC stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 336,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Lies bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Pungello bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,583 shares in the company, valued at $109,664.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 106,500 shares of company stock worth $559,900. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

