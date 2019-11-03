BlackRock Inc. Acquires 961,771 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.6% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Intel worth $14,029,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 368,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $246.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 5,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,430.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,569 shares of company stock worth $691,147 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

