BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,852 Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 207.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CMCL opened at $8.49 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.