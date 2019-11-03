BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.60% of Nike worth $7,360,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.8% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Nike by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 33.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 9.3% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 42,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $240,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,445 shares of company stock valued at $40,260,653. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.98.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

