BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,669,138 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,644,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,669,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,462,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $335.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.70. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $120.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.35.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.