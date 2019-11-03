BlackRock Inc. Sells 27,018 Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,018 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.26% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

SNOA stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $2.33. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.14%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.