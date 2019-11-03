BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,465,681 Shares of Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Castle Brands were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In other Castle Brands news, SVP Mariani Maria Alejandra Pena sold 160,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $204,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ROX stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Castle Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.27.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Castle Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Castle Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Castle Brands Company Profile

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

