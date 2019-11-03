Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

APRN stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 805,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,898. Blue Apron has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.01). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $33,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,409 shares of company stock worth $60,040. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

