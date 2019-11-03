Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.30. 805,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.01). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $33,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,409 shares of company stock valued at $60,040. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

