Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at SunTrust Banks

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APRN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Apron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.97.

Shares of APRN traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $8.30. 805,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.92 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $33,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,409 shares of company stock worth $60,040. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter worth $1,774,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter worth $75,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

