BMO Capital Markets Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $115.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $118.55. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

