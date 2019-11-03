BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.80 ($63.72) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.95 ($60.41).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €47.17 ($54.85) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €45.28.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

