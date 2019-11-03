BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €50.00 by UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.20 ($63.02) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.95 ($60.41).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €47.17 ($54.85) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €45.28. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

