Boart Longyear (ASX:BLY) Shares Down 7.1%

Boart Longyear Ltd. (ASX:BLY)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.80 ($1.28) and last traded at A$1.95 ($1.38), approximately 8,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,410,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.10 ($1.49).

The stock has a market cap of $184.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,950.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.01.

About Boart Longyear (ASX:BLY)

Boart Longyear Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services, and drilling equipment and performance tooling for mining and mineral drilling companies in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Drilling Services and Global Products.

