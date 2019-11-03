Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.75% from the stock’s current price.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.15 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.45.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$1.81 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$1.53 and a 52-week high of C$3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.