BOOM One Day Trading Volume Tops $31,791.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One BOOM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $31,791.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00218330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.01408171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00118077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 974,731,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,167,886 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

