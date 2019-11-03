BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWA. Cowen set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.85.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. 2,358,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,545. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,861 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 824,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 805,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,429,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.