Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Properties from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.05.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.44. 614,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,849. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $107.84 and a 52 week high of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 22.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 20.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

