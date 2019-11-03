Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Botswana Diamonds PLC (LON:BOD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $1.17. Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 615,273 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.33 million and a PE ratio of -11.50.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and project development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River project, a long narrow kimberlite dyke stretching over 7 kilometers located in the Limpopo Province. Botswana Diamonds plc was founded in 2010 is based in Dublin, Ireland.

