BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $650.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 620.67 ($8.11).

BP stock traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 497.10 ($6.50). 51,201,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 503.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 527.96.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £303.60 ($396.71). Insiders have acquired 186 shares of company stock valued at $93,864 over the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

